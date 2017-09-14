NFL

NFL Pick 'Em Pool: Week 2 Picks Against the Spread

1:13 | NFL
Quickly

  • After a successful first week (58%!), six of our NFL staffers unveil their picks for Week 2
The MMQB Staff
28 minutes ago

Picking the games against the spread this season . . .

Albert Breer, Senior Reporter
John DePetro, NFL Video Producer
Jacob Feldman, NFL Reporter
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Tom Mantzouranis, Senior Editor, SI Video
Tim Rohan, NFL Writer

 
W
L
T
PCT.
 GB
Gary Gramling
11
4
0
.733
Jacob Feldman
10
5
0
.667
 1
Albert Breer
8
7
0
.533
 2
John DePetro
8
7
0
.533
 2
Tim Rohan
8
7
0
.533
 3
Tom Mantzouranis
7
8
0
.467
 4
TOTALS
54
36
0
.600

 

NFL
Previewing the Sure Bets for Week 2 of the NFL Season

Houston at Cincinnati (-5 12)

Tennessee at Jacksonville (+1 12)

Cleveland at Baltimore (-7 12)

Buffalo at Carolina (-7)

New England at New Orleans (+4 12)

Arizona at Indianapolis (+7 12)

Philadelphia at Kansas City (-4 12)

Minnesota at Pittsburgh (-7)

Chicago at Tampa Bay (-7)

Miami at L.A. Chargers (-3)

N.Y. Jets at Oakland (-14)

Washington at L.A. Rams (-2 12)

Dallas at Denver (+1 12)

San Francisco at Seattle (-13 12)

Green Bay at Atlanta (-3)

Detroit at N.Y. Giants (-5)

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.

