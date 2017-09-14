NFL Pick 'Em Pool: Week 2 Picks Against the Spread
Quickly
- After a successful first week (58%!), six of our NFL staffers unveil their picks for Week 2
Picking the games against the spread this season . . .
Albert Breer, Senior Reporter
John DePetro, NFL Video Producer
Jacob Feldman, NFL Reporter
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Tom Mantzouranis, Senior Editor, SI Video
Tim Rohan, NFL Writer
|
|
|
|
|Gary Gramling
|
|
|
|
|Jacob Feldman
|
|
|
|
|Albert Breer
|
|
|
|
|2
|John DePetro
|
|
|
|
|2
|Tim Rohan
|
|
|
|
|3
|Tom Mantzouranis
|
|
|
|
|4
|
|
|
|
Houston at Cincinnati (-5 1⁄2)
Tennessee at Jacksonville (+1 1⁄2)
Cleveland at Baltimore (-7 1⁄2)
Buffalo at Carolina (-7)
New England at New Orleans (+4 1⁄2)
Arizona at Indianapolis (+7 1⁄2)
Philadelphia at Kansas City (-4 1⁄2)
Minnesota at Pittsburgh (-7)
Chicago at Tampa Bay (-7)
Miami at L.A. Chargers (-3)
N.Y. Jets at Oakland (-14)
Washington at L.A. Rams (-2 1⁄2)
Dallas at Denver (+1 1⁄2)
San Francisco at Seattle (-13 1⁄2)
Green Bay at Atlanta (-3)
Detroit at N.Y. Giants (-5)
• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.