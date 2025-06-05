NFL Insider Says Terry McLaurin ‘Frustrated’ With Commanders Over Contract Talks
The Washington Commanders may soon have a holdout situation on their hands.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is unhappy with his current contract and is frustrated with the lack of progress made towards rewarding him with a new long-term deal.
Per Schultz, McLaurin attended voluntary workouts but later ended up leaving. Now, there's question as to whether he'll report to mandatory minicamp in later this month after there were "minimal" talks over an extension between himself and the team.
McLaurin is entering the final season of his contract in 2025 and will carry a cap hit of $25.5 million this year. He's set to hit unrestricted free agency after the campaign, unless the two sides can reach an agreement over a long-term extension.
The 29-year-old enjoyed his best season to date in 2024 when he caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He quickly developed a strong rapport with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, helping lead the team to the NFC championship game for the first time since 1991.
A new deal for McLaurin would likely pay him in the range of $30 million per season, and fans will certainly be hoping this stalemate doesn't drag on for too long.