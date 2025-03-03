SI

10 Fastest Offensive Line 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2025 NFL Combine

Ryan Phillips

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell ran a 4.98 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL combine.
LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell ran a 4.98 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL combine.
Offensive linemen had their day to shine at the NFL scouting combine on Sunday and some of the workout results were eye-opining.

While a good time in the 40-yard dash may not significantly raise a lineman's stock, a bad time can certainly sink it. There were no particularly blazing or shocking times among the participants but the top 10 did have several notable names.

Here's a look at the top 10 offensive lineman in the 40-yard dash for 2025.

Name

School

Time

Jared Wilson

Georgia

4.84

Armand Membou

Missouri

4.91

Jonah Savaiinaea

Arizona

4.95

Tate Ratledge

Georgia

4.97

Will Campbell

LSU

4.98

Aireontae Ersery

Minnesota

5.01

Jackson Slater

Sacramento State

5.01

Eli Cox

Kentucky

5.02

Joshua Gray

Oregon State

5.04

Josh Conerly Jr.

Oregon

5.05

Drew Kendall

Boston College

5.05

Who was the fastest offensive lineman at the 2025 NFL combine?

Georgia center Jared Wilson topped all linemen at the combine when it came to the speed of his 40-yard dash. The redshirt junior took over as the team's starter in 2024 and was a second team All-SEC pick by the league's coaches. Wilson is projected as a mid-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

How did Will Campbell do at the combine?

LSU's Will Campbell has been considered among the top offensive linemen in the nation since before the 2024 season kicked off. The massive tackle measured 6' 6" and 319 pounds, then ran a 4.98 40-yard dash, while also flashing a 1.76-second 10-yard split, a 32-inch vertical jump and a 9' 5" broad jump.

Campbell did nothing to diminish his stock at the combine.

Which lineman helped themselves in the 40-yard dash?

Missouri's Armand Membou has been considered a fringe first-round pick, but he turned in the second-best 40-yard dash time among linemen. The prospect, who could play guard or tackle at the next level, ran a 4.91 40 after measuring in at 6' 4" and 332 pounds. He added a 1.74-second 10-yard split, a 34-inch vertical and a 9' 7" broad jump.

Ryan Phillips
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

