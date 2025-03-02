SI

A Screaming and Grunting Offensive Lineman Ran the Loudest 40 at the NFL Combine

Andy Nesbitt

Missouri's Armand Membou ran the loudest 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine.
One of the most important drills at the NFL scouting combine is the 40-yard dash, where NFL prospects run as fast as they can while hopping to impress teams with their speed. One offensive lineman left a huge impression on Sunday, but it had more to do with the noises he made during his run than the impressive time he did it in.

Missouri's Armand Membou ran quite possibly the loudest 40-yard dash in the history of the combine. It started with some early grunts out of the gate and ended with some really loud screams as he finished with a time of 4.91. Not bad for an offensive tackle who weighs 332 pounds.

This will easily be one of the best moments from this year's combine in Indianapolis.

Membou is expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft in April. It seems like he will be willing to do whatever it takes to help his next team win some games.

