10 Fastest Running Back 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2025 NFL Combine

The running back group cruised through the 40-yard dash Saturday in Indianapolis.

Blake Silverman

Virginia Tech running back Tuten talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center.
Virginia Tech running back Tuten talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
Skill positions hit the field Saturday for on-field workouts at the 2025 NFL scouting combine. Running backs started the party, with the quarterbacks and wide receivers to follow.

To kick off the session of drills, the '25 running back draft class ran the 40-yard dash to show off their speed in front of NFL decision makers.

Here is a look at the 10 running back draft prospects who ran the fastest 40-yard dash times in Indianapolis on Saturday:

Rank

Name

School

40-Yard Dash Time

T9.

Jarquez Hunter

Auburn

4.44 seconds

T9.

Donovan Edwards

Michigan

4.44

T7.

TreVeyon Henderson

Ohio State

4.43

T7.

DJ Giddens

Kansas State

4.43

6.

Trevor Etienne

Georgia

4.42

5.

Montrell Johnson Jr.

Florida

4.41

4.

RJ Harvey

UCF

4.40

3.

Brashard Smith

SMU

4.39

2.

Jaydon Blue

Texas

4.38

1.

Bhayshul Tuten

Virginia Tech

4.32

Here's a look at every dash from each prospect that made up the 10 best times Saturday:

T9. Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

Jarquez Hunter runs the 40
Auburn running back Hunter during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Time: 4.44 seconds (official)

T9. Donovan Edwards, Michigan

Donovan Edwards runs the ball
Michigan Wolverines running back Edwards runs the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Time: 4.44 seconds (official)

T7. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson scores a touchdown
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Henderson scores a touchdown on a 75-yard touchdown catch and run against Texas Longhorns in the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 4.43 seconds (official)

T7. DJ Giddens, Kansas State

DJ Giddens runs the ball
Kansas State Wildcats running back Giddens carries the ball at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Time: 4.43 seconds (official)

6. Trevor Etienne, Georgia

Trevor Etienne runs the 40
Georgia running back Etienne during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Time: 4.42 seconds (official)

5. Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida

Montrell Johnson Jr.
Florida Gators running back Johnson Jr. rushes with the ball at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Time: 4.41 seconds (official)

4. RJ Harvey, UCF

RJ Harvey runs the ball
UCF Knights running back Harvey runs the ball against the Utah Utes. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Time: 4.40 seconds (official)

3. Brashard Smith, SMU

Brashard Smith runs the 40
SMU running back Smith during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Time: 4.39 seconds (official)

2. Jaydon Blue, Texas

Jaydon Blue scores a touchdown
Texas running back Blue runs the ball in to score a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. / Sara Diggins / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 4.38 seconds (official)

1. Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech

Bhayshul Tuten runs the 40
Virginia Tech running back Tuten during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Time: 4.32 seconds (official)

You can find the rest of the running back's 40-yard dash times, as well as full testing numbers, on the NFL's website.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

