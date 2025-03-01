10 Fastest Running Back 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2025 NFL Combine
Skill positions hit the field Saturday for on-field workouts at the 2025 NFL scouting combine. Running backs started the party, with the quarterbacks and wide receivers to follow.
To kick off the session of drills, the '25 running back draft class ran the 40-yard dash to show off their speed in front of NFL decision makers.
Here is a look at the 10 running back draft prospects who ran the fastest 40-yard dash times in Indianapolis on Saturday:
Rank
Name
School
40-Yard Dash Time
T9.
Jarquez Hunter
Auburn
4.44 seconds
T9.
Donovan Edwards
Michigan
4.44
T7.
TreVeyon Henderson
Ohio State
4.43
T7.
DJ Giddens
Kansas State
4.43
6.
Trevor Etienne
Georgia
4.42
5.
Montrell Johnson Jr.
Florida
4.41
4.
RJ Harvey
UCF
4.40
3.
Brashard Smith
SMU
4.39
2.
Jaydon Blue
Texas
4.38
1.
Bhayshul Tuten
Virginia Tech
4.32
Here's a look at every dash from each prospect that made up the 10 best times Saturday:
T9. Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
Time: 4.44 seconds (official)
T9. Donovan Edwards, Michigan
Time: 4.44 seconds (official)
T7. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Time: 4.43 seconds (official)
T7. DJ Giddens, Kansas State
Time: 4.43 seconds (official)
6. Trevor Etienne, Georgia
Time: 4.42 seconds (official)
5. Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida
Time: 4.41 seconds (official)
4. RJ Harvey, UCF
Time: 4.40 seconds (official)
3. Brashard Smith, SMU
Time: 4.39 seconds (official)
2. Jaydon Blue, Texas
Time: 4.38 seconds (official)
1. Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
Time: 4.32 seconds (official)
You can find the rest of the running back's 40-yard dash times, as well as full testing numbers, on the NFL's website.