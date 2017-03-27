Tom Brady told Robert Kraft that he intends to continue playing for “six or seven years”

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recently told owner Robert Kraft that he plans to play in the NFL for six or seven more years, reports Albert Breer of The MMQB.

"As recently as two or three days ago, he assured me that he'd be willing to play another six or seven years," Kraft said.

Brady is currently 39 years old, and his current contract runs through the 2019 season. The quarterback has only missed one season due to injury in 2008, and he was suspended four games during the 2016–17 season.

Kraft also said that he hopes Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who is currently 64 years old, sticks around a few more years.

"I hope he coaches into his 80s. I see Warren Buffett and Rupert Murdoch in their mid-80s, and they're performing well," Kraft added.