Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson will meet with the New England Patriots on Monday, according to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Peterson, 32, was released by the Minnesota Vikings last month after spending 10 seasons with the team.

Peterson became an unrestricted free agent after Minnesota declined to pay a $18 million team option.

The Patriots are Peterson's second free agent stop after he visited with the Seattle Seahawks.

Peterson ran only 37 times for 72 yards last season after tearing his meniscus in a September game.

He led the NFL in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game in 2015, one year after he missed 15 games due to a suspension for child abuse charges.

Peterson, a four-time first-team AP All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, has rushed for 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns in his career.

- Scooby Axson