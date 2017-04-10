NFL

London-born Jermaine Eluemunor's pursuit of an American football dream

Draft Season
an hour ago

Over the course of his Texas A&M career, presumptive No. 1 pick Myles Garrett racked up sacks by making offensive linemen around the country look like they were only just learning the game. And every week along the way, the top pass rusher was practicing against an offensive lineman on his own team who really was still learning the game. Jermaine Eluemunor was born in London and moved to New Jersey at 14 to chase a dream of playing American football. Once he began to grow into his current 6' 4", 332-pound frame, top-shelf college football programs and even the NFL began to take notice.

On the third episode of Draft Season, The MMQB’s Emily Kaplan goes to College Station to tell Eluemunor’s story through his own eyes, from his initial love for a sport an ocean away to his quest to become the next in a long line of Texas A&M linemen with steady NFL careers.

Draft Season is back for a second season to take you behind the scenes of the crazy and fascinating world of the NFL draft. Each pick is a player. Each player has a story. Those stories will be told over the coming days, all the way up until the first team officially goes on the clock on April 27. You can subscribe to Draft Season on iTunes or on SoundCloud to get each new episode as it is released.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters