Over the course of his Texas A&M career, presumptive No. 1 pick Myles Garrett racked up sacks by making offensive linemen around the country look like they were only just learning the game. And every week along the way, the top pass rusher was practicing against an offensive lineman on his own team who really was still learning the game. Jermaine Eluemunor was born in London and moved to New Jersey at 14 to chase a dream of playing American football. Once he began to grow into his current 6' 4", 332-pound frame, top-shelf college football programs and even the NFL began to take notice.

On the third episode of Draft Season, The MMQB’s Emily Kaplan goes to College Station to tell Eluemunor’s story through his own eyes, from his initial love for a sport an ocean away to his quest to become the next in a long line of Texas A&M linemen with steady NFL careers.

Draft Season is back for a second season to take you behind the scenes of the crazy and fascinating world of the NFL draft. Each pick is a player. Each player has a story. Those stories will be told over the coming days, all the way up until the first team officially goes on the clock on April 27. You can subscribe to Draft Season on iTunes or on SoundCloud to get each new episode as it is released.