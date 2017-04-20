NFL

Aaron Hernandez’s death officially ruled suicide by medical examiner

5:11 | NFL
Aaron Hernandez: Assessing next legal steps following apparent suicide
SI Wire
40 minutes ago

An autopsy conducted Thursday by Massachusetts’s chief medical examiner concluded that Aaron Hernandez’s death was suicide by asphyxiation, the Worcester County District Attorney announced.

Hernandez’s attorney and former agent cast doubts Wednesday that the former Patriots star had killed himself. Investigators determined, however, that Hernandez was alone at the time of his death and found no signs of a struggle in his cell. He stuffed cardboard into the door tracks of his cell in an attempt to prevent the door from being opened.

Three handwritten notes were discovered next to a bible in Hernandez’s cell, investigators said.

Hernandez also had the phrase “John 3:16” written on his head in red ink, according to the Boston Globe. The phrase is apparently a reference to a bible verse: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

