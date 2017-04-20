These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The NFL will announce its 2017 regular season schedule on Thursday. But ahead of the official announcement, a picture of the schedule is already emerging.

Below is a roundup of the latest schedule rumors and leaks as the 8 p.m. ET reveal approaches. Check back for updates.

• WFAN's Mike Francesa revealed what he said is the New York Giants' 2017 schedule on air, featuring a visit from the Detroit Lions on Monday night football week two and a Thanksgiving Day visit to Washington, according to CBS New York.

Francesa just announced the #Giants 2017 schedule on air. Here's what it is, if he's correct: pic.twitter.com/XJAEHUAXMj — Tom Hanslin (@tomhanslin) April 20, 2017

• The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion is also reporting the Redkskins will host the Giants on Thanksgiving. It would be the first time the team hosts a game on Thanksgiving.

• The Patriots will begin their defense of their Super Bowl Championship by hosting the Chiefs, the Boston Herald's Jeff Howe reports.

• The Broncos will host the Chargers on Monday Night Football in the season's opening week, Mark Klis of 9News reports.

• A tweet from broadcaster Roberto Abramowitz indicates the game between the Patriots and Raiders in Mexico City will be played on Nov. 19.

• The Packers will open against the Seahawks, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports.

• The Bills will host the the Jets week one, the New York Post's Brian Costello reports. Costello also reports the Jets are only slated to play one primetime game, their home game against the Bills.

• The Eagles will have back-to-back games on the West Coast, facing the Seahawks and then the Rams to start the month of December, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane reports.

• The Bears will end their season at Minnesota on Dec. 31 and host the Vikings in a Monday night showdown on Oct. 9, the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs reports. Biggs also reports the Bears will host the Panthers on Oct. 22.

• The Vikings will open their season by hosting the Saints on Monday Night Football, The Advocate's Nick Underhill reports.

This post will be updated.