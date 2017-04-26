NFL

Hernandez hinted at suicide while on trial, jailhouse friend says

Aaron Hernandez found dead of apparent suicide in jail cell
3 hours ago

A jailhouse friend of Aaron Hernandez is suggesting the former NFL tight end hinted at his suicide weeks before he was found hanging by a bedsheet in his prison cell last Wednesday. 

Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for murder, committed suicide just days after being found not guilty of shooting and killing two men in 2012. 

Lawrence Army Jr., an attorney for inmate Kyle Kennedy, said Wednesday that Hernandez told his client in early March that he was thinking he was ''going to hang it up'' while on trial for the 2012 shooting. Army said his client didn't take the comment seriously at the time. 

Hernandez's funeral was held in Bristol, Conn., on Monday. 

He played three years in the NFL for the New England Patriots, catching 175 passes. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

