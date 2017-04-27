NFL

Cincinnati Bengals NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

2 hours ago

Coming off a 6-9-1 campaign, the Bengals are looking to rebound going into the 2017 season. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Cincinnati’s biggest draft need: Front-seven playmaker. Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther can be creative with his pressure designs, but most often last season Cincy’s defense just played straight two-deep zone coverage. That’s fine, but to prosper this way you must be more talented than your opponent. That starts in the front seven, where Cincy’s issues arise. Right defensive end Michael Johnson was invisible in 2016; someone else needs to start in his spot opposite the inconsistent Carlos Dunlap. The depth at D-tackle, which has not been an issue for years thanks to Cincy’s commitment in investing second- and third-round picks here, has suddenly dried up. And with Pat Sims in the final year of his contract, one of the starting spots could soon be open. Then there’s the linebacker situation. Vontaze Burfict is ferocious but has missed 22 of the last 48 games with injuries or suspensions. If that continues in ’17, his expiring contract won’t be renewed. And Burfict’s isn’t the only contract that’s expiring; Newcomer Kevin Minter, from the Cardinals, is on a one-year deal. The only other proven linebacker signed for 2018 is utility backup Vincent Rey.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee. The Bengals could pounce on one of the receivers here. Saving that, they have a glaring need at defensive end, and Barnett is capable of tearing up the man-on-man blocking he’d see with lines focused on Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap.

Here's the full list of picks the Bengals hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 9 (No. 9 overall)

Round 2, Pick 9 (No. 41)

Round 3, Pick 9 (No. 73)

Round 4, Pick 9 (No. 116)

Round 4, Pick 33 (No. 138)

Round 5, Pick 9 (No. 153)

Round 5, Pick 33 (No. 176)

Round 6, Pick 9 (No. 193)

Round 6, Pick 34 (No. 217)

Round 7, Pick 9 (No. 227)

Round 7, Pick 33 (No. 251)

