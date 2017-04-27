NFL

Detroit Lions NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

Thursday April 27th, 2017

The Lions are coming off a 9–7 campaign and made the playoffs despite losing their last three regular season games. They were quickly dispatched in the Wild Card round by the Seattle Seahawks.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Detroit's biggest draft need: Wide receiver. This isn’t to say the offense misses Calvin Johnson. Obviously, there’s an impact when you lose a player like that. But Matthew Stafford, you could argue, has become a more disciplined quarterback now that he doesn’t have Johnson’s mile-long catching radius to heave passes toward. That said, Stafford needs another weapon. Acrobatic ex-Bengal Marvin Jones is a classic No. 2 receiver. Golden Tate is a gadget player. The Lions lack a true slot man and, more importantly, they lack a downfield outside threat who can influence safeties. This is a straightforward, line-up-and-play style of offense. To be that, you must have superior talent.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan. Ever since the Lions let Cliff Avril walk in free agency, they have struggled to find a complement for Ziggy Ansah off the edge. Charlton might require a little patience while he grows into his game, but he could end Detroit’s search.

Here's the full list of picks the Lions hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 21 (21st overall)

Round 2, Pick 21 (No. 53)

Round 3, Pick 21 (No. 85)

Round 4, Pick 21 (No. 127)

Round 5, Pick 21 (No. 165)

Round 6, Pick 21 (No. 205)

Round 6, Pick 32 (No. 215) (From New England)

Round 7, Pick 32 (No. 250) (From New England)

