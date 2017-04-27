NFL

New York Jets NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

SI Wire
39 minutes ago

The Jets are at a crossroads in Mike Maccagnan’s tenure as GM, with uncertainty at quarterback and depth issues elsewhere on the roster. Who will they draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down New York’s biggest draft need: Speedy wide receiver. Other than work-in-progress backup Robby Anderson, the Jets don’t have any receivers who can run 40 yards faster than you can read this paragraph. Tactically, that makes them much too easy to defend. If Eric Decker is to remain viable as an intermediate possession target, and if big man Quincy Enunwa is to continue producing in the slot, the Jets need someone who can threaten defenses deep. The closest they have is 2015 second-rounder Devin Smith, who must get better at maintaining speed at the top of routes.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Jamal Adams, S, LSU. There has not been a top-four safety since Eric Turner in 1991, but there have been top-10 safeties like Eric Berry and Sean Taylor. While Adams has a long way to go to reach the level of those players, he has All-Pro potential.

Here's the full list of picks the Jets hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 6 (No. 6 overall)

Round 2, Pick 7 (No. 39)

Round 3, Pick 6 (No. 70)

Round 3, Pick 43 (No. 107)

Round 5, Pick 6 (No. 150)

Round 6, Pick 7 (No. 191)

Round 7, Pick 6 (No. 224)

