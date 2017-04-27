NFL

Oakland Raiders NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

an hour ago

The Raiders made the playoffs last year for the first time since the 2002 season, but Derek Carr’s injury and a first-round exit at the hands of the Texans left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Oakland’s biggest draft need: Wide receiver. A little secret about Amari Cooper: He hasn’t been great against press coverage. This was evident in the second half of last season. Give Cooper free access off the line and his route running is second to none. He can also beat you deep. But jam Cooper at the snap and he’s liable to disappear. Instead of relying solely on Cooper to hone his strength and technique, how about pairing him with another big-time receiver? That would discourage defenses from rolling a safety over the top of Cooper. No longer aided by the safety’s help-coverage, Cooper’s defender would play softer and be less inclined to jam. Adding another receiver could also move Michael Crabtree to the slot, where his playing style fits well.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: John Ross, WR, Washington. Eat your heart out, Al Davis. The late Raiders owner loved his speedy prospects, and there is no faster 2017 option than Ross. Drop him in the slot playing off of Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, and he could be a huge weapon.​

Here's the full list of picks the Raiders hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 24 (No. 24 overall)

Round 2, Pick 24 (No. 56)

Round 3, Pick 24 (No. 88)

Round 4, Pick 23 (No. 129)

Round 5, Pick 24 (No. 168)

Round 6, Pick 24 (No. 208)

Round 7, Pick 24 (No. 242)

Round 7, Pick 26 (No. 244)

