Pittsburgh Steelers NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

2 hours ago

Coming off a strong 11–5 campaign, the Steelers are looking to contend going into the 2017 season. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Pittsburgh’s biggest draft need: Slot cornerback. William Gay has been a smart, reliable piece for this defense for the better part of 10 years, but in 2016 he lost a step. In the Steelers’ scheme, slot corner is a difficult position because of the various matchup zone reads their coverage rules involve. Whoever fills this role must have a high football IQ. He also must be a deft blitzer. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler believes in ambushing an offense off the edges, especially out of two-deep safety looks.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Takk McKinley, DE/OLB, UCLA. McKinley’s TBD status for the start of 2017, on account of his shoulder, leaves his stock in a little limbo. He still should land somewhere in Round 1, and the Steelers could do a lot worse than to bring on his high-motor presence outside. 

Here's the full list of picks the Steelers hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 30 (No. 30 overall)

Round 2, Pick 30 (No. 62)

Round 3, Pick 30 (No. 94)

Round 3, Pick 41 (No. 105)

Round 4, Pick 28 (No. 135)

Round 5, Pick 30 (No. 173)

Round 6, Pick 30 (No. 213)

Round 7, Pick 30 (No. 248)

 

