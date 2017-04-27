Coming off a 9–7 campaign, the Bucs are looking to take the next step going into the 2017 season. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Tampa Bay’s biggest draft need: Edge rusher. Meet everyone’s predicted breakout team for 2017. The Bucs are trendy because, after the arrival of speed-burning wideout DeSean Jackson, their depth chart has no major holes. They can afford to select the best player available. Typically, for teams in this position, and especially ones that play as much zone coverage as Tampa Bay does, that means taking the best pass rusher available. You can never have too many. And even if Noah Spence, last year’s second-round pick, keeps developing (there’s no indication he won’t), the Bucs will need a new source of edge speed up front. An outside pass rusher could prove more than just a fancy insurance policy.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Obi Melifonwu, safety, UConn. There could be a small safety run near this point in the draft—Melifonwu, Jabrill Peppers and Budda Baker are all still available. Should the Buccaneers opt to go that route, Melifonwu’s rangy game might make the most sense paired with free-agent pickup J.J. Wilcox. The upside with Melifonwu is so intriguing.

Here's the full list of picks the Bucs hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 19 (No. 19 overall)

Round 2, Pick 18 (No. 50)

Round 3, Pick 20 (No. 84)

Round 4, Pick 18 (No. 125)

Round 5, Pick 18 (No. 162)

Round 6, Pick 20 (No. 204)

Round 7, Pick 19 (No. 237)