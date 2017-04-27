How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Washington's biggest draft needs: It’s a tossup whether 33-year-old DeAngelo Hall, coming off a season-ending ACL injury from last September, can still play. If he can’t, Washington’s options at free safety are converted corner Will Blackmon and ex-Eagles backup Earl Wolff. Blackmon’s inexperience at safety showed last year, plus in obvious passing situations Washington liked to have him play man coverage against slot receivers or tight ends. If that remains the case, they’d need someone else to take over at free safety on those passing downs. Talent-wise, Su’a Cravens and free agent pickup D.J. Swearinger are worthy starters, but both are better suited for the box.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Charles Harris, DE/OLB, Missouri. Washington doesn’t need to draft an edge rusher just because Trent Murphy will open the season on a four-game suspension. But it might draft one because there wasn’t much depth there in the first place. Harris can get after the QB and seems comfortable in space.

Here's the full list of picks the Redskins hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 17, 17th overall

Round 2, Pick 17, 49th overall

Round 3, Pick 17, 81th overall

Round 4, Pick 7, 114th overall, via Jets

Round 4, Pick 17, 124th overall

Round 5, Pick 10, 154th overall, via Saints

Round 6, Pick 17, 201th overall

Round 6, Pick 25, 209th overall, via Texans

Round 7, Pick 2, 220th overall, via 49ers

Round 7, Pick 17, 235th overall