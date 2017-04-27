What time is the NFL draft?

2017 NFL Draft: Which teams are best for Fournette, McCaffrey, Cook?

The NFL draft starts on Thursday night, with the Browns officially going on the clock at 8 p.m. ET.

The draft is being held in Philadelphia. The Browns are reportedly mulling their options between Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett or North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The 49ers, Bears, Jaguars and Titans round out the top five picks.

The second round and third rounds will take place on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The draft concludes on Saturday beginning at noon ET with the fourth through seventh rounds.

ESPN and NFL Network will provide TV coverage. You can also tune in to Sports Illustrated's draft show on SI.com and Facebook.