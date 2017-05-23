NFL

Report: Nike, Odell Beckham Jr. sign richest NFL shoe deal

1:26 | NFL
Peter King: The NFL's strongest division is...
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Nike has re-signed New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a footwear and apparel contract that could be worth about $5 million a year for five years, according to NiceKicks.com

The terms of the deal were not disclosed by Nike. Adidas was also reportedly interested in snagging Beckham Jr. away from the swoosh.

The salary would pay Beckham Jr. nearly two times as much as Nike has previously paid any other football player, according to ESPN.

The Nike deal would pay him more than his NFL team. Beckham Jr.'s current contract with the Giants pays him $10.4 million over four years. It also included a $5.9 million signing bonus.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters