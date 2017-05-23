Nike has re-signed New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a footwear and apparel contract that could be worth about $5 million a year for five years, according to NiceKicks.com

The terms of the deal were not disclosed by Nike. Adidas was also reportedly interested in snagging Beckham Jr. away from the swoosh.

The salary would pay Beckham Jr. nearly two times as much as Nike has previously paid any other football player, according to ESPN.

The Nike deal would pay him more than his NFL team. Beckham Jr.'s current contract with the Giants pays him $10.4 million over four years. It also included a $5.9 million signing bonus.