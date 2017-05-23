NFL

O.J. Simpson faces parole hearing in July

Scooby Axson
O.J. Simpson has a parole hearing in July and if he is granted parole he could be released as early as October.

The Nevada Department of Corrections says that an exact hearing date will be set next month for Simpson, who is serving nine to 33 years in prison at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada.

Simpson, 70, was convicted of first degree kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a violent crime after authorities says he robbed several men at a a Las Vegas casino hotel room in 2007 trying to retrieve memorabilia and personal items.

“For his safety, we can’t open the doors to the public, so we’re doing a live streaming,” NDOC spokeswoman Brooke Keast said to the Reno Gazette-Journal. “Whatever the decision the board makes, there’s going to be somebody who isn’t going to like it.”

O.J. Simpson is up for parole. How good are his chances of getting out of prison?

“There’s no threat and there was nothing happening that indicates there will be issues,” she said. “But we have to be careful because he’s a higher profile inmate.”

Simpson was denied parole in 2013, and said at the time that he regretted entering the hotel room.

Keast said she did not know if Simpson had any disciplinary actions taken against him since the time he has been in prison.

Keast told the paper that Simpson doesn't want to talk to the media and that officials plan to hold a press conference after the parole hearing.

