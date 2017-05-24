These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Former NFL defensive tackle Brad Culpepper finished second on Wednesday night's season finale of "Survivor: Game Changers." Iowa-based police officer Sarah Lacina won the season.

Culpepper previously competed on Season 25, "Survivor: Blood vs. Water", in 2013 but finished in 15th place. His wife, Monica, reached the final tribal council and finished as the runner-up. Monica Culpepper also competed in season 24 in 2011.

The winner of "Survivor: Game Changers" takes home $1 million.

Culpepper won five immunity challenges, which allowed him to reach the final tribal council.

Culpepper played for the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears in his NFL career.

How previous athletes have fared on Survivor:

Ethan Zohn, former professional soccer player – Winner of Survivor season three

Crystal Cox, Olympic sprinter – Lasted 36 days on Survivor season 17

Tyler Fredrickson, former Cal kicker – Lasted 32 days on Survivor season 30

Steve Wright, former NFL player – Lasted 31 days on Survivor season 22

Gary Hogeboom, former NFL player – Lasted 30 days on Survivor season 11

Scot Pollard, NBA champion – Lasted 27 days on Survivor 32

Jeff Kent, former MLB player – Lasted 22 days on Survivor season 25

Brad Culpepper, former NFL player – Lasted 14 days on Survivor season 27

Cliff Robinson, former NBA All-Star – Lasted 14 days on Survivor 28

John Rocker, former MLB player – Lasted 8 days on Survivor season 29

Jimmy Johnson, former NFL coach – Lasted eight days on season 21