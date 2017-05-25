NFL

Report: Victor Cruz gets one-year deal from Bears

0:49 | NFL
Report: Victor Cruz gets one-year deal from Bears
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Former Giants receiver Victor Cruz will be brining the salsa to Chicago. 

Cruz has struck a deal on a one-year contract with the Bears, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Kimberly Jones report. 

Cruz, 30, was cut by the Giants in February after seven seasons with the team. He had been set to make $9.4 million with New York this coming season. 

Tuesday on Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club,” Cruz accused the Giants of intentionally limiting his production so that fans would be more accepting of the decision to release him. Giants coach Ben McAdoo dismissed Cruz’s allegations Thursday afternoon, saying “there’s no accuracy to it.”

Cruz confirmed the move to Chicago in an Instagram post. 

The Giants will forever be family. But for now, Bear down!!! 🐻⬇️

A post shared by Victor Cruz (@teamvic) on

Cruz missed the majority of the 2014 season and the entire 2015 season after tearing the patellar tendon in his right knee. He stayed healthy in 2016, playing in 15 games, but caught just 39 passes for 586 yards as the third option behind Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard. 

The Bears will have a revamped receiving corps next season after losing Alshon Jeffery in free agency and releasing Eddie Royal. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters