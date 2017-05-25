Report: Victor Cruz gets one-year deal from Bears

Former Giants receiver Victor Cruz will be brining the salsa to Chicago.

Cruz has struck a deal on a one-year contract with the Bears, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Kimberly Jones report.

Cruz, 30, was cut by the Giants in February after seven seasons with the team. He had been set to make $9.4 million with New York this coming season.

Tuesday on Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club,” Cruz accused the Giants of intentionally limiting his production so that fans would be more accepting of the decision to release him. Giants coach Ben McAdoo dismissed Cruz’s allegations Thursday afternoon, saying “there’s no accuracy to it.”

Cruz confirmed the move to Chicago in an Instagram post.

The Giants will forever be family. But for now, Bear down!!! 🐻⬇️ A post shared by Victor Cruz (@teamvic) on May 25, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Cruz missed the majority of the 2014 season and the entire 2015 season after tearing the patellar tendon in his right knee. He stayed healthy in 2016, playing in 15 games, but caught just 39 passes for 586 yards as the third option behind Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard.

The Bears will have a revamped receiving corps next season after losing Alshon Jeffery in free agency and releasing Eddie Royal.