Marshawn Lynch decided to unretire when Raiders announced move to Las Vegas

Marshawn Lynch says that he decided to unretire and join the Oakland Raiders because the team announced it was leaving for Las Vegas.

"It's always been something, being from Oakland, you want to play at home and have that opportunity," Lynch said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. "Maybe them staying probably wouldn't have been so big for me to have come and play."

Lynch, who was born and raised in Oakland, initially retired after the 2015 season. The Raiders and Seahawks agrees to a trade that allowed Lynch to come out of retirement and play in Oakland. The Raiders and Lynch agreed to a two-year contract. The Raiders will play two more season in Oakland before moving to Las Vegas.

