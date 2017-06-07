NFL

The 10 most important players on the Green Bay Packers

1. WR Jordy Nelson (46 votes)
2. DT Mike Daniels (35)
T-3. LB Clay Matthews (31)
T-3. T David Bakhtiari (31)
5. T Bryan Bulaga (22)
6. RB Ty Montgomery (21)
7. S HaHa Clinton-Dix (19)
T-8. WR Randall Cobb (15)
T-8. TE Martellus Bennett (15)
10. LB Nick Perry (13)

Aaron Rodgers tends to rely on Jordy Nelson more than any other player on his team, so no shock that he cleared the field by a significant margin. He was the No. 1-most important Packers player on three ballots (Kaplan, Single, Vrentas).

There was not much of a consensus elsewhere on Green Bay’s offense. Cobb landed between spots Nos. 6 and 10 on four ballots, but completely off the fifth (Feldman); Montgomery ranked as high as No. 3 (Jones) but also missed Feldman’s top 10; Bakhtiari claimed a first-place vote (Jones) and a second-place vote (Single) but didn’t crack the top five elsewhere. The as-yet-unmentioned fifth and final first-place vote belonged to Daniels (Feldman).

Jacob Feldman defends his vote to exclude Montgomery from his top-10 ranking: Montgomery only got 10+ carries once over the Packers' final six regular season games (all of which were wins), and even if the team expects him to improve now that he's a full-time runner, the decision to draft three more runners shows it isn't fully committed to the idea.

Other Packers receiving votes: DE Kenny Clark (12 votes), CB Damarious Randall (six), G Lane Taylor (four), CB Kevin King (three), RB Jamaal Williams (one), WR Davante Adams (one)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters