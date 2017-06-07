1. WR Jordy Nelson (46 votes)

2. DT Mike Daniels (35)

T-3. LB Clay Matthews (31)

T-3. T David Bakhtiari (31)

5. T Bryan Bulaga (22)

6. RB Ty Montgomery (21)

7. S HaHa Clinton-Dix (19)

T-8. WR Randall Cobb (15)

T-8. TE Martellus Bennett (15)

10. LB Nick Perry (13)

Aaron Rodgers tends to rely on Jordy Nelson more than any other player on his team, so no shock that he cleared the field by a significant margin. He was the No. 1-most important Packers player on three ballots (Kaplan, Single, Vrentas).

There was not much of a consensus elsewhere on Green Bay’s offense. Cobb landed between spots Nos. 6 and 10 on four ballots, but completely off the fifth (Feldman); Montgomery ranked as high as No. 3 (Jones) but also missed Feldman’s top 10; Bakhtiari claimed a first-place vote (Jones) and a second-place vote (Single) but didn’t crack the top five elsewhere. The as-yet-unmentioned fifth and final first-place vote belonged to Daniels (Feldman).

Jacob Feldman defends his vote to exclude Montgomery from his top-10 ranking: Montgomery only got 10+ carries once over the Packers' final six regular season games (all of which were wins), and even if the team expects him to improve now that he's a full-time runner, the decision to draft three more runners shows it isn't fully committed to the idea.

Other Packers receiving votes: DE Kenny Clark (12 votes), CB Damarious Randall (six), G Lane Taylor (four), CB Kevin King (three), RB Jamaal Williams (one), WR Davante Adams (one)