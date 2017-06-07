1. WR Breshad Perriman (35 points)

2. DT Brandon Williams (31)

3. G Marshal Yanda (26)

T-4. WR Mike Wallace (23)

T-4. LB Terrell Suggs (23)

6. LB C.J. Mosley (22)

7. S Eric Weddle (19)

8. CB Jimmy Smith (18)

9. K Justin Tucker (15)

10. S Tony Jefferson (12)

With the voting results released for the East and North divisions, Perriman’s 35 points stands as the lowest total for a player ranked No. 1. He received one first-place vote (Klemko) and two second-place votes (Burke and Single) along the way, but he was left off the top 10 entirely by Baskin.

Williams’s scores came down in much the same fashion. He was the top player on the Burke and Marston boards, but checked in at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively, on the Baskin and Klemko ballots.

Oh, and how about that 15-point score for Tucker, a groundbreaking finish for a special-teams player. Marston voted him into the top three and Single into the top five, so Tucker can thank them for his slot among the most important Ravens of 2017.

Eric Single defends his first-place vote for Jimmy Smith: There’s not much elegance to the truth that the Ravens need as many of their defensive backs to stay healthy as possible, especially in light of the Tavon Young injury, but when he’s 100% Smith can be a No. 1 guy, and the lack of that top option has put a ceiling on Baltimore’s otherwise stout defense of late.

Other Ravens receiving votes: TE Dennis Pitta (10 points); LT Ronnie Stanley, LB Za'Darius Smith (nine); CB Brandon Carr (eight); CB Marlon Humphrey (seven); TE Maxx Williams (four); OT James Hurst (two); RB Danny Woodhead, RB Lorenzo Taliaferro (one).