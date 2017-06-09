1. LB Justin Houston (36 points)

2. S Eric Berry (34)

3. CB Marcus Peters (29)

4. TE Travis Kelce (25)

5. DT Tamba Hali (24)

T-6. LB Derrick Johnson (21)

T-6. OT Eric Fisher (21)

8. RB Spencer Ware (16)

9. WR Jeremy Maclin (14)

9. WR Tyreek Hill (12)

10. DE Dee Ford (10)

Our writer ballots came in before the Chiefs’ surprising release of Jeremy Maclin, and he had claimed enough votes to rank in the top 10. Also there were Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, two players whose roles now become even more vital in Kansas City. Hill’s highest finish in the voting was seventh (Klemko and Marston), while Kelce claimed a pair of fourth-place votes (Baskin and Single).

Eric Berry claimed the most first-place votes, with two (Marston and Single). Justin Houston (Baskin), Derrick Johnson (Burke) and Dee Ford (Klemko) each nabbed one.

Bette Marston defends her first-place vote for Eric Berry: Just look at Berry’s 2016 stats. He recorded 62 tackles and snagged four interceptions, returning them for 98 total yards—tied for sixth in the league—and two touchdowns. Berry is the face of the Kansas City secondary, and his veteran presence cannot be overrated.​

Other Chiefs receiving votes: WR Chris Conley, DE Chris Jones (eight points); DT Bennie Logan, OT Mitchell Schwartz (seven); CB Steven Nelson, LB Ramik Wilson, S Daniel Sorensen (one)