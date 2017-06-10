NFL

Madden 18 includes a story mode filled with drama

Tom Brady lands Madden 18 cover
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

If you're a fan of the My Player mode in the NBA 2K series, then Madden 18 is debuting something similar.

Madden 18 will feature a "Long Shot" mode, where you make the decisions and play in a scripted story mode. It would be hard to come anywhere close to football drama on the level of "Friday Night Lights" but the teaser looks promising.

Watch the trailer below:

Last month, EA Sports announced Tom Brady will be this year's cover athlete. The game is set for an August 25 worldwide release.

