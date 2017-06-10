NFL

The hidden 28-3 reference on the Patriots' Super Bowl ring

Chris Chavez
38 minutes ago

The New England Patriots received their Super Bowl rings on Friday night and there's a hidden message within.

On Saturday, the Patriots confirmed that there are 283 diamonds in the new rings, which serves as a reminder that the Patriots were down 28–3 at the half in Super Bowl LI.

This isn't the first time that a team trolled its opponent with its championship rings. Last year, the Cavaliers' NBA Finals championship ring contained stones that showed the order of the wings because the Warriors blew a 3–1 lead.

