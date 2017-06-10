These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The New England Patriots received their Super Bowl rings on Friday night and there's a hidden message within.

On Saturday, the Patriots confirmed that there are 283 diamonds in the new rings, which serves as a reminder that the Patriots were down 28–3 at the half in Super Bowl LI.

Patriots confirm that there are 283 diamonds in new champ ring. They were, of course, down 28-3. pic.twitter.com/XkVW5669an — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 10, 2017

This isn't the first time that a team trolled its opponent with its championship rings. Last year, the Cavaliers' NBA Finals championship ring contained stones that showed the order of the wings because the Warriors blew a 3–1 lead.