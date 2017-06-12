These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Houston Texans guard David Quessenberry was named the winner of the 2017 George Halas Award on Monday.

The award is given to the "player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed." New England quarterback Tom Brady and New York Giants' defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul were also among the finalists for the award.

Quessenberry is just 26 years old but battled non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma for almost three years. He wrapped up chemotherapy in April and was declared cancer-free.

Quessenberry is heading into his fifth season with the Texans but has yet to plan in a game.