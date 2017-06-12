NFL

Texans' David Quessenberry wins George Halas award after non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma battle

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Houston Texans guard David Quessenberry was named the winner of the 2017 George Halas Award on Monday.

The award is given to the "player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed." New England quarterback Tom Brady and New York Giants' defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul were also among the finalists for the award.

Quessenberry is just 26 years old but battled non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma for almost three years. He wrapped up chemotherapy in April and was declared cancer-free.

Fantasy Football's Top 100 Players for 2017

Quessenberry is heading into his fifth season with the Texans but has yet to plan in a game.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters