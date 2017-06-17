NFL

Vince Young waived by CFL team after hamstring tear

Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Vince Young’s time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders has come to an end, his agent announced Saturday. 

Young, 34, was waived by the CFL team after a torn hamstring he sustained in training camp, effectively ending his football comeback attempt.

The injury took place June 6, four days before the team’s first preseason game.

Young has not played a professional football game since a brief stint with the Packers in 2013. The former first-round pick and Texas Longhorns star was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Titans. He has endured a gauntlet of off-field issues and financial troubles in recent years.

