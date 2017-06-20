Free agent cornerback Justin Gilbert has been suspended for a year by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for a violation of substance abuse policy, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Gilbert was drafted No. 8 by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL draft. He was traded to the Steelers before last season and recorded just three tackles on the year. He was cut by Pittsburgh in February.

Gilbert's suspension would start after he signed with a team.

He has 42 tackles and one interception for a touchdown in his career.