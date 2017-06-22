A trial that was scheduled to start in September accusing New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning of knowingly trying to pass off memorabilia as game-used has been delayed indefinitely, reports Newsday.

No new trial date was set.

Three memorabilia collectors filed a civil fraud and racketeering suit in January 2014 against the Giants, Manning, equipment manager Joe Skiba, Steiner Sports and team co-owner and CEO John Mara, claiming that the two-time Super Bowl MVP instructed Skiba to get equipment so it could be sold off as authentic.

The trial was set to start in state Superior Court in Bergen County, New Jersey after court documents containing emails indicated Manning's involvement in the scheme. Manning reportedly sent Skiba an email in 2010 requesting "two helmets that can pass as game used."

Manning was also supposed to take a deposition under oath next Wednesday, but those depositions will now take place between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30.

Manning addressed the accusations and has said he did nothing wrong.

"I will say I have never done what I have been accused of doing," Manning said in April. "I have no reason nor have I had any reason to do anything of that nature. I have done nothing wrong and I have nothing to hide, and I know when this is done everyone will see it the same way."

"I think my track record of how I have handled myself since I have been here in New York since 2004 speaks for itself,'' Manning said. ''I have tried to do everything with class and be a standup citizen. That's what I have done."

The lawsuit prompted responses from the Giants, who said that the email was taken out of context, and New Jersey governor and noted Dallas Cowboys fan Chris Christie, who called Manning a "liar" who "got caught."