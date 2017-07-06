NFL

Tom Brady health and wellness book to hit shelves in September

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Fans looking for more information on Tom Brady’s insane diet are in luck: the Patriots quarterback will be releasing a book on the subject this fall. 

The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance will be published by Simon & Schuster in September, the publisher announced Thursday. The title incorporates the name of Brady’s lifestyle brand, the same one that sells 12 protein bars for $40 and one pound of protein powder for $54. 

In the book, Brady will detail “more effective approaches to strength training, hydration, nutrition, supplementation, cognitive fitness, recovery, and other lifestyle choices” that explain how he still looks like a Greek god as he approaches his 40th birthday. 

Simon & Schuster calls this Brady’s first book, which isn’t entirely accurate. He also released a cookbook through his TB12 brand that sells for more than $200. (“It’s not a cookbook,” Brady told GQ. “It’s a nutrition manual.”) A retail price for his new book hasn’t been announced yet. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters