Fans looking for more information on Tom Brady’s insane diet are in luck: the Patriots quarterback will be releasing a book on the subject this fall.

The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance will be published by Simon & Schuster in September, the publisher announced Thursday. The title incorporates the name of Brady’s lifestyle brand, the same one that sells 12 protein bars for $40 and one pound of protein powder for $54.

In the book, Brady will detail “more effective approaches to strength training, hydration, nutrition, supplementation, cognitive fitness, recovery, and other lifestyle choices” that explain how he still looks like a Greek god as he approaches his 40th birthday.

Simon & Schuster calls this Brady’s first book, which isn’t entirely accurate. He also released a cookbook through his TB12 brand that sells for more than $200. (“It’s not a cookbook,” Brady told GQ. “It’s a nutrition manual.”) A retail price for his new book hasn’t been announced yet.