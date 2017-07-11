These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Adolphus Washington was arrested on a firearms charge last weekend outside an Ohio waterpark, according to a report from the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Washington was charged with improperly carrying a concealed firearm after authorities say he "reached for and displayed a gun while sitting inside his vehicle" outside of a waterpark in Sharonville, a Cincinnati suburb on Sunday.

Washington was booked and later released by police.

"We are aware of the incident regarding Adolphus Washington and have been in contact with him," the Bills said in a statement. "Since it is a pending legal matter, we will have no further comment."

Police say that Washington was near officers as they were clearing out a crowd from the waterpark's parking lot and failed to tell the officers.

Washington, 24, was picked in the third round of the 2016 draft. He started 11 games for Buffalo last season, making 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks.