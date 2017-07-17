Dallas Cowboys All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a late-night altercation at a local bar.

According to multiple reports, Elliott was seen at the Clutch Bar in Dallas on Sunday night.

No arrests have been made, and the Cowboys have reportedly been made aware of the incident.

“We are aware of the matter and looking into it to understand the facts," the National Football League said in a statement.

The Dallas Police Department was dispatched to the club at 9:40 p.m. where they encountered a 30-year-old male, who said he had been assaulted.

The man could not identify who assaulted him, and was later transported to the hospital for non–life threatening injuries.

The news comes as Elliott is awaiting resolution of an investigation by the NFL into a domestic violence incident that took place in 2016.

The woman, Tiffany Thompson, filed a police report last July alleging that Elliott assaulted her in a car.

Elliott has denied the allegations and authorities in Columbus, Ohio, where the incident took place, declined to bring charges.

Elliott led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards last season and also scored 15 touchdowns, helping the Cowboys win the NFC East.