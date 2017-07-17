NFL

Panthers Fire GM Dave Gettleman After Four Seasons

6:04 | The MMQB
24 Hours … with Sean McVay
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The Carolina Panthers have fired general manager Dave Gettleman after four seasons, the team announced Monday.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” owner Jerry Richardson said in a statement. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

Remembering Deion Sanders, Professional Baseball Player

The Panthers finished first in the NFC South in Gettleman's first three seasons with the team and they won the NFC Championship in 2015. Carolina became the first team in NFC South history to win the division title in consecutive years. Last season the team went 6–10 and finished last in the NFC South.

Despite the overall success during his time there, there were some questionable moves made by Gettleman including releasing wide receiver Steve Smith after the 2013 season and rescinding the franchise tag on cornerback Josh Norman last off-season.

Panthers training camp starts next week.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters