Panthers Fire GM Dave Gettleman After Four Seasons

The Carolina Panthers have fired general manager Dave Gettleman after four seasons, the team announced Monday.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” owner Jerry Richardson said in a statement. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

The Panthers finished first in the NFC South in Gettleman's first three seasons with the team and they won the NFC Championship in 2015. Carolina became the first team in NFC South history to win the division title in consecutive years. Last season the team went 6–10 and finished last in the NFC South.

Despite the overall success during his time there, there were some questionable moves made by Gettleman including releasing wide receiver Steve Smith after the 2013 season and rescinding the franchise tag on cornerback Josh Norman last off-season.

Panthers training camp starts next week.