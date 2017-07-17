NFL

Lawrence Taylor goes No. 1 overall in The MMQB All-Time Draft

0:52 | NFL
Welcome to The MMQB All-TIme NFL Draft
Dan Gartland
Monday July 17th, 2017

If you were constructing an NFL team from scratch, with every player in league history available, who would you take first?

With The MMQB’s All-Time Draft project, we get to learn how some of football’s brightest minds would answer that question.

The MMQB enlisted 12 former NFL executives, players and writers to draft teams constructed of players from across the entire history of the NFL. When longtime NFL exec Joel Bussert was on the clock at No. 1, he knew who he had to take: Lawrence Taylor.

“For me it was a no-brainer, because even before the order came out I said if I have a chance to get LT I am going to take him,” Bussert said. “When you talk about the greatest defensive player, it’s almost always LT, but there are way more names thrown out when you talk about the greatest offensive player. The tilt is more toward the Hall of Fame on offense.”

No one struck fear into the hearts of quarterbacks like Taylor, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999.

Taylor was the second pick in the 1981 NFL draft, behind running back George Rogers. Rogers had a nice career, leading the NFL in rushing yards and making three Pro Bowls, but he never reached the heights Taylor did.

Taylor wasn’t universally admired by the guys in the MMQB draft, though. Former Packers beat writer Bob McGinn thinks Reggie White has the edge over Taylor.

“White to me is the greatest defensive lineman of all time, personally I think he’s the greatest defensive player of all time, but I saw him here firsthand in Green Bay for 7 or 8 years,” McGinn said.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters