Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is open to striking a deal with the team following this upcoming season, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Cousins has had the franchise tag placed on him in each of the past two seasons.

In 2015, he made $19.953 million under the tag. This season, he is scheduled to be paid $23.94 million and is eligible to be traded because he signed the tender.

Washington can again place the franchise tag on him next season, but if they do Cousins will be paid nearly $35 million.

The Redskins and Cousins have 4 p.m. Monday to sign a long-term deal.

Earlier in the offseason, Cousins said that he did not demand a trade away from the team, but instead asked about the franchise's plans after having the franchise tag placed on him.

Cousins, 28, completed 67% of his passes last season for a franchise record 4,917 yards with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.