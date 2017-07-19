NFL

Panthers Bring Back Ex-GM Marty Hurney in Interim Role

0:41 | NFL
Carolina Panthers Hire Marty Hurney as Interim GM
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

Former Panthers GM Marty Hurney will serve as the interim replacement for Dave Gettleman, the team announced Wednesday.

The Charlotte Observer first reported the news. Hurney was the team’s general manager from 2002–2012.

“I never lost connection with the organization,” Hurney said in a statement. “I’ve gained a lot of perspective and have looked at things in different ways. I think I can help this team in a lot of areas. I think I’ve grown. And I feel I’m better prepared to come in this time and do a better job than I did over the 12 years I was general manager last time.” 

“Marty is the perfect person to help us in the interim,” said Panthers Owner and Founder Jerry Richardson. “He worked with us for 15 years and understands the culture we have here. He had a lot to do with the core of our team being in place. I’m thankful that he is willing to help us in this transition period.”

Hurney was responsible for the acquisition of many key players, including Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen. He was also scrutinized for handing out large contracts to players and hamstringing the team’s financial flexibility.

 

 

