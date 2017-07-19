NFL

Background Information for O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing

3:46 | More Sports
Director Ezra Edelman on 'O.J.: Made in America' and its cultural look at 'The Juice'
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

O.J. Simpson will have a hearing with a Nevada parole board Thursday that could lead to him being released from prison Oct. 1 if parole is approved.

Simpson, 70, was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping among other charges in 2008 after he confronted two sports memorabilia dealers in September of 2007 regarding merchandise Simpson claims was stolen from him. He was given a nine-year minimum on his 33-year sentence.

In July of 2013 Simpson had a parole board hearing regarding five of his 12 charges and said he regretted the 2007 incident. The board said Simpson was low risk for repeat offenses and ruled in his favor but he was not released.

Additionally, Simpson said he was serving as a counselor for other inmates who came to him with their issues and had no disciplinary actions. The parole board cannot consider his murder trial in its decision, but can factor in his age and behavior while in prison.

NFL
This summer, O.J. Simpson is up for parole. How good are his chances of getting out of prison?

The hearing will take place at 1 p.m. EST and can be seen on TV and multiple live streams. The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners has a list of all of the places where the hearing can be live streamed.

Sports Illustrated's Michael McCann and Jon Wertheim reported in February that it seems likely that Simpson will be paroled. If parole is denied though, he could remain in prison until 2022.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters