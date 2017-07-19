Background Information for O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing

Director Ezra Edelman on 'O.J.: Made in America' and its cultural look at 'The Juice'

O.J. Simpson will have a hearing with a Nevada parole board Thursday that could lead to him being released from prison Oct. 1 if parole is approved.

Simpson, 70, was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping among other charges in 2008 after he confronted two sports memorabilia dealers in September of 2007 regarding merchandise Simpson claims was stolen from him. He was given a nine-year minimum on his 33-year sentence.

In July of 2013 Simpson had a parole board hearing regarding five of his 12 charges and said he regretted the 2007 incident. The board said Simpson was low risk for repeat offenses and ruled in his favor but he was not released.

Additionally, Simpson said he was serving as a counselor for other inmates who came to him with their issues and had no disciplinary actions. The parole board cannot consider his murder trial in its decision, but can factor in his age and behavior while in prison.

The hearing will take place at 1 p.m. EST and can be seen on TV and multiple live streams. The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners has a list of all of the places where the hearing can be live streamed.

Sports Illustrated's Michael McCann and Jon Wertheim reported in February that it seems likely that Simpson will be paroled. If parole is denied though, he could remain in prison until 2022.