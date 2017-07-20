NFL

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole After Nine Years in Prison

Everything You Need to Know About O.J. Simpson's Parole Hearing
Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson was granted parole from prison after serving nearly a decade behind bars.

Simpson will be released from prison as early as Oct. 1 after his 2008 conviction for kidnapping and armed robbery. 

Simpson spoke to members of the Nevada Board of Parole via video-conference from prison on Thursday and the members rendered their decision to grant parole. The board said that Simpson had no disciplinary write-ups while incarcerated. 

Simpson is currently serving nine to 33 years in prison at the Lovelock Correctional Center, a medium–security prison about 450 miles north of Las Vegas.

The 70-year-old Simpson was convicted of first degree kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in 2008 after authorities says he and several other associates robbed men at a a Las Vegas casino hotel room in trying to retrieve memorabilia and personal items.

Those items went missing after Simpson was found not guilty in the 1994 killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Simpson was found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil trial and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victim's families.

Simpson was granted parole in 2013 on two kidnapping and two robbery convictions plus one conviction for burglary with a firearm, but denied release from prison as he was not eligible for parole for the other seven charges he was convicted of.

