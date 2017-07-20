Everything You Need to Know About O.J. Simpson's Parole Hearing

Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson was granted parole from prison after serving nearly a decade behind bars.

Simpson will be released from prison as early as Oct. 1 after his 2008 conviction for kidnapping and armed robbery.

Simpson spoke to members of the Nevada Board of Parole via video-conference from prison on Thursday and the members rendered their decision to grant parole. The board said that Simpson had no disciplinary write-ups while incarcerated.

Simpson is currently serving nine to 33 years in prison at the Lovelock Correctional Center, a medium–security prison about 450 miles north of Las Vegas.

The 70-year-old Simpson was convicted of first degree kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in 2008 after authorities says he and several other associates robbed men at a a Las Vegas casino hotel room in trying to retrieve memorabilia and personal items.

Those items went missing after Simpson was found not guilty in the 1994 killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Simpson was found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil trial and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victim's families.

Simpson was granted parole in 2013 on two kidnapping and two robbery convictions plus one conviction for burglary with a firearm, but denied release from prison as he was not eligible for parole for the other seven charges he was convicted of.