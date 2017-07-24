Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones says there is no evidence suggesting All–Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott committed domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend last year.

Elliott is awaiting resolution of an investigation by the NFL into an alleged domestic violence incident that took place in 2016.

The woman, Tiffany Thompson, filed a police report last July alleging that Elliott assaulted her in a car.

Elliott has denied the allegations and authorities in Columbus, Ohio, where the incident took place, declined to bring charges.

"I have reviewed everything, and there is absolutely nothing -- not one thing -- that had anything to do with domestic violence," Jones said, as the Cowboys reported for training camp.

"My opinion is there's not even an issue over he-said, she-said," Jones said. "There's not even an issue there."

Elliott, the NFL's leading rusher last season, could still be suspended under the league's personal conduct policy, whether or not he was charged with any crime.