Former Broncos defensive back David Bruton announced his retirement from the NFL, citing concern over the six concussions he has sustained during his eight-year career.

"After 8 years in the NFL, I am calling it a day in the league," he wrote on Instagram. "I want to thank everyone who helped me a long the way. This decision did not come easy being that I've done this for so long and my love for the game, but it comes to an end for everyone and mine is on July 24, 2017. Thank you to my family, friends, Pat B., the Bowlen Family, the Broncos, the Redskins and the fans. It's been a hell of a ride and a lot of stories to pass down to future ball players."

“I like to consider myself a smart guy. A bit of a nerd,” he told the Denver Post, "“So I like to have my brain functioning when I get a little older. That was a big reason.”

Bruton graduated from Notre Dame and was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL draft. He is now attending the University of Colorado-Denver and plans to pursue a career as a physical therapist.