NFL

Former Broncos DB David Bruton Retires From NFL After Concussions Concerns

4:55 | NFL
A legend, searching for answers
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Former Broncos defensive back David Bruton announced his retirement from the NFL, citing concern over the six concussions he has sustained during his eight-year career.

"After 8 years in the NFL, I am calling it a day in the league," he wrote on Instagram. "I want to thank everyone who helped me a long the way. This decision did not come easy being that I've done this for so long and my love for the game, but it comes to an end for everyone and mine is on July 24, 2017. Thank you to my family, friends, Pat B., the Bowlen Family, the Broncos, the Redskins and the fans. It's been a hell of a ride and a lot of stories to pass down to future ball players."

“I like to consider myself a smart guy. A bit of a nerd,” he told the Denver Post, "“So I like to have my brain functioning when I get a little older. That was a big reason.”

Bruton graduated from Notre Dame and was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL draft. He is now attending the University of Colorado-Denver and plans to pursue a career as a physical therapist.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters