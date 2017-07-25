NFL

Report: Robert Griffin III To Work Out For Chargers

1:18 | NFL
The case for Tom Brady as best NFL player ever
Chris Chavez
20 minutes ago

The Los Angeles Chargers will be bringing in former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III to work out and visit the team on Tuesday in hopes of making a comeback in the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Griffin played in just five games for the Cleveland Browns last year before getting cut in March. He completed just 59.2% of passes for two touchdowns and three interceptions.

This is 40: Tom Brady Leading the Way for Athletes Aging Over the Hill

He has spent the past few months working with Michigan assistant coach Pep Hamilton, who served as the quarterbacks coach with the Browns.

Griffin was selected with the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2012 NFL draft. He was the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year before suffering a knee injury that would derail the rest of his four years with the Redskins.

The Chargers' quarterback core is headed by Philip Rivers and includes Kellen Clemens, Eli Jenkins and Mike Bercovici as backups.

