Rob Ninkovich of the New England Patriots is expeccted to announce his retirement Sunday, according to the Boston Herald.

In eight years in New England, Ninkovich started in 101 games and won two Super Bowls.

Before getting to the Patriots, he was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round of the 2006 draft and after a year there, he spent two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. In his first three seasons, he only played in eight games.

Last year he had four sacks and two forced fumbles in 12 games. He also had a sack in the Patriots' postseason opener against the Houston Texans.

During his 11-year career, Ninkovich accumulated 46 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries and five interceptions. He returned two of those turnovers for touchdowns.