Ravens Waive QB David Olson, Sign Josh Woodrum

The Baltimore Ravens have waived David Olson and signed Josh Woodrum at quarterback as they continue to mull their options with Joe Flacco expected to miss the first week of training camp due to a back injury.

The Ravens have been in talks with Colin Kaepernick. The team has also been thinking of bringing in Robert Griffin III to work out.

Kaepernick drew criticism last year after he decided not to stand for the national anthem. Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 starts last season.

Woodrum has not played in an NFL game yet but he was a member of the Chicago Bears' practice squad last season. He was most recently a member of the Bills' offseason roster but was dropped in May.

Woodrum was a star at Liberty and threw for 10,266 yards, 59 touchdowns and a career completion percentage of 63.9.

Olson was signed just three days ago.