Ravens President: Colin Kaepernick Wants To Play, Ravens Weighing Decision

John Harbaugh Thinks Kaepernick Will Play in NFL This Season
Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass said his team has had direct discussions with free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick and he is interested in playing this upcoming season. The Ravens are now weighing the decision of possibly signing him, according to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun.

Kaepernick remains a free agent since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March.

Cass also added that he has heard from a lot of fans about the potential signing. The team is also reaching out to sponsors about Kaepernick.

Kaepernick drew criticism last year after he decided not to stand for the national anthem.

Owner Steve Bisciotti has also consulted with Ray Lewis about Kaepernick on Sunday and Kaepernick told him that there would be no protests during the national anthem. Bisciotti was personally not on Kaepernick's side regarding the anthem protests and said that he wasn't sure that the former 49ers quarterback would help the Ravens win games.

The Ravens also noted that Robert Griffin III may be brought in for a workout.

Joe Flacco is expected to miss the first week of training camp due to a back injury.

Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 starts last season.

