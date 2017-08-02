Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome reportedly support signing free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick but have met resistance from owner Steve Bisciotti, according to ESPN's Diana Russini.

It is not the first time that a team has been in talks and interested in Kaepernick before any further move was blocked by the team's owner.

Bisciotti has been vocal about his concerns. He noted that Kaepernick's protest is a factor on whether to sign him and would like to hear the opinion of fans and sponsors.

"Your opinions matter to us," Bisciotti said this week. "We're very sensitive to it, and we're monitoring it, and we're still, as Ozzie says, scrimmaging it, and we're trying to figure out what's the right tact. So pray for us."

• Martavis Bryant Will Take the Steelers to the Super Bowl. Or Spoil Their Season. Again.

Last season, Kaepernick was among the biggest topics of conversation in the NFL as he protested the national anthem to raise awareness of social injustice. He has reportedly said that he will no longer protest in 2017.

Kaepernick signing with the Ravens became a possibility after Joe Flacco is expected to miss a week with a back injury.