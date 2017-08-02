Tom Brady's career and the Patriots' come-from-behind Super Bowl win are getting the book and film treatment. The new book, 12, will be authored by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge for Little, Brown and Company and will chronicle Brady's and New England's run to a fifth championship, as will the movie, which will be penned by Oscar-nominated screenwriters Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson.

Following Brady and the Patriots from the Deflategate controversy in 2014 that led to the quarterback's suspension through the team's stunning win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl in January, both the book and film will provide audiences with a first-hand look at all the drama both on the field and inside New England's locker room. Readers and viewers will be able to go behind the scenes with the Patriots as they pull off a miracle against the Falcons—a title that cements both Brady and head coach Bill Belichick among the NFL's all-time greatest quarterbacks and coaches.

12 will be published in 2018. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.